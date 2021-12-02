Penn State or Wisconsin in line for Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl will announce its matchup of Big Ten and Pac-12 conference teams on Sunday.

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is congratulated by teammates after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford scrambles during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Penn State or Wisconsin will represent the Big Ten Conference in the Las Vegas Bowl.

If the Big Ten gets three teams into New Year’s Six games, Penn State will be representative. If it’s two teams, it will be Wisconsin. The key is whether Michigan State, on the bubble at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, makes one of the NY6 games.

It became clear last week that Arizona State or UCLA will represent the Pac-12.

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Las Vegas Bowl shares the second selection from the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

■ Big Ten candidates: Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten), Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3)

■ Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12), UCLA (8-4, 6-3)

■ Big Ten game to watch: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa

■ Pac-12 game to watch: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah

■ Las Vegas Bowl officials’ visits this weekend: Michigan vs. Iowa, Oregon vs. Utah