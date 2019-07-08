Tickets for final Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium go on sale

Those who buy for this year’s game receive priority access for the bowl at the new Raiders’ stadium.

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion raises the trophy in celebration of his team's win over Arizona State of the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tickets for the final Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium went on sale Monday.

Those who purchase for this year’s game, which is Dec. 21, receive priority access for when the bowl moves to the Raiders’ stadium next year. Tickets are $35 to $110.

This year’s game features the top choice of the Mountain West against the sixth selection of the Pac-12 Conference. After this year, the bowl will share No. 2 choice of the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl, and that team will play a representative of the Big Ten or Southeastern conference.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to lvbowl.com or call (702) 732-3912.

