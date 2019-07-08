97°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Tickets for final Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium go on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2019 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2019 - 12:26 pm

Tickets for the final Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium went on sale Monday.

Those who purchase for this year’s game, which is Dec. 21, receive priority access for when the bowl moves to the Raiders’ stadium next year. Tickets are $35 to $110.

This year’s game features the top choice of the Mountain West against the sixth selection of the Pac-12 Conference. After this year, the bowl will share No. 2 choice of the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl, and that team will play a representative of the Big Ten or Southeastern conference.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to lvbowl.com or call (702) 732-3912.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com.

