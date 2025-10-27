58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl

Top-25 team could make appearance in Las Vegas Bowl

Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) jumps to avoid the diving tackle from Colorado linebacker Ma ...
Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) jumps to avoid the diving tackle from Colorado linebacker Martavius French (37) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
More Stories
Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) celebrates with teammate Jayden Montgomery (36) after in ...
Big Ten team could make 1st appearance in Las Vegas Bowl
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims tosses the ball to the ref during an NCAA college football ...
Las Vegas Bowl could feature CFP participant from last season
Utah players react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virgini ...
Latest Las Vegas Bowl projection features familiar school
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college f ...
New Big Ten team appears in Las Vegas Bowl projection after upset win
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

A team ranked in the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll could appear in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will match a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

The Hawkeyes (6-2) mashed Minnesota 41-3 last week for their third straight win and were the pick from the Big Ten by ESPN.com, Athlon Sports and On3. Iowa is bowl eligible for the 24th time in the past 25 seasons.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski has a rushing touchdown in eight straight games, a Big Ten record for the most consecutive games with a rushing TD by a QB.

Iowa is off this week before it has a chance to make a statement at home against Oregon on Nov. 8.

The No. 24 Utes (6-2) blasted Colorado 53-7, as they rushed for a season-high 422 yards and were pegged for the game by ESPN.com and Athlon Sports.

Freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin started against Colorado, as Devon Dampier sat out with an ankle injury, and rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Ficklin added two passing TDs.

Utah hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES