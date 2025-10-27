Top-25 team could make appearance in Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 9 of the college football season.

Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) jumps to avoid the diving tackle from Colorado linebacker Martavius French (37) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

A team ranked in the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll could appear in the Las Vegas Bowl.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve at Allegiant Stadium and will match a school from the Big Ten against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Iowa vs. Utah

The Hawkeyes (6-2) mashed Minnesota 41-3 last week for their third straight win and were the pick from the Big Ten by ESPN.com, Athlon Sports and On3. Iowa is bowl eligible for the 24th time in the past 25 seasons.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski has a rushing touchdown in eight straight games, a Big Ten record for the most consecutive games with a rushing TD by a QB.

Iowa is off this week before it has a chance to make a statement at home against Oregon on Nov. 8.

The No. 24 Utes (6-2) blasted Colorado 53-7, as they rushed for a season-high 422 yards and were pegged for the game by ESPN.com and Athlon Sports.

Freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin started against Colorado, as Devon Dampier sat out with an ankle injury, and rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Ficklin added two passing TDs.

Utah hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

