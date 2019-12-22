Washington beats Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

Chris Petersen went out a winner in his final game as Washington’s coach, and the Huskies dominated Saturday in defeating No. 18 Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (25, top) attempts to break a tackle from Boise State Broncos linebacker Benton Wickersham (25, right) during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (25, top) attempts to break a tackle from Boise State Broncos linebacker Benton Wickersham (25, right) and Boise State Broncos linebacker Riley Whimpey (44, bottom) during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Octavius Evans (1, left) attempts to secure a long pass broken up by Washington Huskies defensive back Keith Taylor (27) during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6, right) eyes the end zone as Boise State Broncos cornerback Jalen Walker (15)is unable to catch him during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19, right) slips a near sack by Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e (8) pumps up his teammates before the start of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin and Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen chat at midfield before the start of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chris Petersen went out a winner in his final game as Washington’s coach, and the Huskies dominated Saturday in defeating No. 18 Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

It was the final time this game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium; it moves to Allegiant Stadium next year. This also was the final time the Mountain West was affiliated with this bowl, with the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences taking its place on a rotational basis against the Pac-12.

Jacob Eason completed 22 of 32 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for Washington (8-5).

Boise State (12-2) lost for the first time as an FBS member at Sam Boyd. The Broncos were 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl and 3-0 against UNLV.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.