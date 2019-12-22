43°F
Las Vegas Bowl

Washington beats Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 7:48 pm
 

Chris Petersen went out a winner in his final game as Washington’s coach, and the Huskies dominated Saturday in defeating No. 18 Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

It was the final time this game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium; it moves to Allegiant Stadium next year. This also was the final time the Mountain West was affiliated with this bowl, with the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences taking its place on a rotational basis against the Pac-12.

Jacob Eason completed 22 of 32 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for Washington (8-5).

Boise State (12-2) lost for the first time as an FBS member at Sam Boyd. The Broncos were 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl and 3-0 against UNLV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

