Washington’s Chris Petersen exits a winner in Las Vegas Bowl

Chris Petersen went out a winner in his final game as Washington’s coach as the Huskies dominated Saturday in defeating No. 18 Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen, center, is soaked with Powerade and ice ending the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game versus the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26, tops) breaks free from a diving tackle attempt by Boise State Broncos safety Kekoa Nawahine (10) during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (25, top) attempts to break a tackle from Boise State Broncos linebacker Benton Wickersham (25, right) and Boise State Broncos linebacker Riley Whimpey (44, bottom) during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Octavius Evans (1, left) attempts to secure a long pass broken up by Washington Huskies defensive back Keith Taylor (27) during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6, right) eyes the end zone as Boise State Broncos cornerback Jalen Walker (15)is unable to catch him during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19, right) slips a near sack by Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e (8) pumps up his teammates before the start of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen, second from left, and incoming head coach Jimmy Lake, left, hold up the winning trophy after defeating the Boise State Broncos 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Confetti rains down on Washington Huskies cheerleaders while the trophy is presented after defeating the Boise State Broncos 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_ImagesCo

Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5, front) is finally taken down by Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) after a catch during the first quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10, center) takes off for a run as Boise State Broncos linebacker Demitri Washington (38) pursues during the first quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28, left) looks for open field as Boise State Broncos linebacker Demitri Washington (38) pursues during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is taken down after a run by Boise State Broncos defensive tackle Chase Hatada (93) during the third quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28, center) falls backwards into the end zone between Boise State Broncos safety Jordan Happle (32) and linebacker Demitri Washington (38) during the third quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos running back George Holani (24, left) dives into the end zone for their only touchdown over Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and defensive back Myles Bryant (5) during the third quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) looks for more yards on a run versus the Boise State Broncos during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies wide receiver Terrell Bynum (4, right) secures a touchdown pass above Boise State Broncos cornerback Tyric LeBeauf (22) during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28, right) dives for more yards while tackled by Boise State Broncos safety Jordan Happle (32, bottom) and Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26, left) during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28, center) is stopped by Boise State Broncos wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (82) and teammates during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) scampers into the end zone over the Boise State Broncos during the first quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos fans are not terribly pleased with the punishing loss by Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks welcome all to the Las Vegas Bowl football game with the Washington Huskies versus Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies defensive back Keith Taylor (27, right) attempts to catch a pass intended for Boise State Broncos wide receiver Octavius Evans (1, center) with Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5, left) moving in during the second quarter of their Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin, left, embraces Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen on the field after the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_ImagesCo

Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky poses with two showgirls after defeating the Boise State Broncos 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen, left center, and incoming head coach Jimmy Lake, left, hold up the winning trophy as confetti rains down after defeating the Boise State Broncos 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two eras ended Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Las Vegas Bowl said goodbye to the facility and its affiliation with the Mountain West conference. And Chris Petersen coached his final game at Washington, going out in style with a convincing 38-7 win over his old team, No. 18 Boise State.

“It’s never about one person,” said Petersen whose Huskies compiled a record of 55-26 in his six seasons. “It’s just not. It’s about these guys playing really, really well.”

As Petersen steps away, he turns the program over to Jimmy Lake, who will be elevated from defensive coordinator. Lake’s defense held Boise State to 266 yards and forced three turnovers.

Jacob Eason completed 22 of 32 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for Washington (8-5). Defensive back Elijah Molden was named MVP after making nine tackles and an interception.

Boise State (12-2) lost for the first time as an Football Bowl Subdivision member at Sam Boyd. The Broncos had been 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl and had won all three of their games against UNLV.

Here are three takeaways:

1. An AD needs to make a run at Petersen

Once Petersen sits out a season, he should be high on a number of athletic directors’ coaching lists next year.

He showed his proclivity for keeping opposing defenses off balance on the drive that put the Huskies in full control. They used a surprised pitch and then a reverse to set up a touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 6:46 left in the first half.

As for his future, Petersen said he looked forward to waking up Sunday morning without any coaching duties.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “And the next day after that, too, it’s going to be awesome. Maybe in a month, it might not be so awesome figuring out what to do next, but it’s going to be pretty good for a while.”

Whether Petersen would listen to coaching overtures is difficult to say, but it wouldn’t hurt to ask.

2. Second-guessing Harsin

As Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson led a late-season surge, Hank Bachmeier sat on the bench. Bachmeier, the top-rated recruit in program history who began the season as the starter, hadn’t played since Nov. 2.

Henderson didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness, and a rusty Bachmeier started and never looked comfortable in throwing two interceptions. By the time the Broncos went to Henderson early in the third quarter, they were down 24-0.

Harsin offered the bizarre answer that illness had nothing to do with Henderson not starting, and he defended not playing Bachmeier late in the season.

“That wasn’t the key to losing the game,” Harsin said. “The keys were turnovers and losing the field position battle.”

3. Mountain West deserves credit

The Las Vegas Bowl doesn’t become its current success without the accomplishments and support of the Mountain West teams. Boise State had 8,000 to 9,000 fans at this game, and that support shouldn’t be discounted.

Now the pressure is on the bowl to do even better at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, where the Pac-12 will face a Big Ten or Southeastern Conference team the next six years.

If the bowl gets Southern California-Alabama, no problem. But Colorado-Purdue might not be so attractive.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.