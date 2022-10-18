Week 7 Las Vegas Bowl projection: Oregon vs. Kentucky

With half the CFB season complete, here’s an update on candidates for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Week 7 of college football is complete. Half the CFB season is gone. Here’s the weekly projection for the fast-approaching 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allegiant Stadium.

Projection: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 19 Kentucky

This week, Oregon and Kentucky seem the leading contenders for the Las Vegas Bowl bids. The Ducks are coming off a bye, but haven’t lost a game since their season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia. Most recently, they crushed Arizona 49-22.

Kentucky earns this spot after defeating last week’s projected Las Vegas Bowl candidate, No. 24 Mississippi State, 27-17. The Wildcats are 5-2, 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Up Next:

No. 9 UCLA versus Oregon is the Pac-12’s game to watch. A Bruins’ win likely removes them from the Las Vegas Bowl’s window, but a win for the Ducks might put UCLA in position for a Las Vegas Bowl appearance.

An Oregon win puts the Ducks in prime position for a potential conference championship appearance, too high in the standings for the Las Vegas Bowl.

In the SEC, the game to watch is No. 7 Ole Miss against LSU. The Tigers are still firmly in consideration for the Las Vegas Bowl. However, a Rebels loss makes Ole Miss an option, especially with difficult games remaining against No. 6 Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.