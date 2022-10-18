83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Las Vegas Bowl

Week 7 Las Vegas Bowl projection: Oregon vs. Kentucky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 5:33 pm
 
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, O ...
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Week 7 of college football is complete. Half the CFB season is gone. Here’s the weekly projection for the fast-approaching 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allegiant Stadium.

Projection: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 19 Kentucky

This week, Oregon and Kentucky seem the leading contenders for the Las Vegas Bowl bids. The Ducks are coming off a bye, but haven’t lost a game since their season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia. Most recently, they crushed Arizona 49-22.

Kentucky earns this spot after defeating last week’s projected Las Vegas Bowl candidate, No. 24 Mississippi State, 27-17. The Wildcats are 5-2, 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Up Next:

No. 9 UCLA versus Oregon is the Pac-12’s game to watch. A Bruins’ win likely removes them from the Las Vegas Bowl’s window, but a win for the Ducks might put UCLA in position for a Las Vegas Bowl appearance.

An Oregon win puts the Ducks in prime position for a potential conference championship appearance, too high in the standings for the Las Vegas Bowl.

In the SEC, the game to watch is No. 7 Ole Miss against LSU. The Tigers are still firmly in consideration for the Las Vegas Bowl. However, a Rebels loss makes Ole Miss an option, especially with difficult games remaining against No. 6 Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
3
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
4
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
5
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST