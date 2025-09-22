Which teams are projected to play in Las Vegas Bowl after Week 4?

The Las Vegas Bowl takes place Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are the teams projected to play in the game following Week 4 of the college football season.

Nebraska's Dasan McCullough runs out of the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

The college football picture is beginning to take shape heading into Week 5. That means it’s time to start thinking about the matchup for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s game will be played on New Year’s Eve for the first time in its history. It features a school from the Big Ten, which has seven teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and three of the top six, against a current or former member of the Pac-12.

Projection: Nebraska vs. Cal

The Cornhuskers (3-1) are the choice from the Big Ten by ESPN.com despite a 30-27 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Nebraska reached its first bowl game since 2016 last season, and coach Matt Rhule has the program trending in the right direction. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has completed 75.8 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns against one interception.

After a bye week, Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Oct. 4.

Other Big Ten teams in contention include Washington and Illinois.

Cal was the pick by Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com, along with College Football News. The Golden Bears (3-1) stubbed their toe last week against San Diego State after a solid start.

Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has ignited a once-dormant offense, while the Bears’ rushing defense ranks 27th in the nation.

Cal moved from the Pac-12 to the ACC after realignment.

Also under consideration from the former Pac-12 are Arizona State and Utah.

