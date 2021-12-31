Wisconsin holds off Arizona State to win Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin led from the beginning Thursday night, but had to hold off a second-half Arizona State rally in winning the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) leaps over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) jumps to tackle Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) as he runs for the end zone during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) jumps to evade a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils coaching staff and teammates congratulate defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) after he caught an interception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7), right, celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball while Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) runs to defend during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. Behind are Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (76) and Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils fans pose for photos before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers fans cheer as their team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wisconsin Badgers fan section looks out on the field at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers display the U.S. flag across the field before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) stiff-arms Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass while being tackled by the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wisconsin Badgers marching band performs during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) makes a touchdown catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates a touchdown by fullback John Chenal (44) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen (4) goes up for the reception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) intercepts a pass from the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers players enter the field before the start of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the military and law enforcement display the U.S. flag across the field before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin led from the beginning Thursday night, but had to hold off a second-half Arizona State rally to win the Las Vegas Bowl 20-13 at Allegiant Stadium.

An announced crowd of 32,515 watched the game, the second smallest in the past 16 Las Vegas Bowls and much lower than bowl officials hoped for early this month before the current COVID-19 surge impacted ticket sales. Wisconsin fans stopped buying tickets 10 days before the game, according to a bowl official.

This was the first time the game was played at Allegiant after having moved from Sam Boyd Stadium following the 2019 season. Last year’s game was not played because of COVID-19 issues.

Wisconsin (9-4) dominated from the start, setting the tone on the game’s opening drive when safety John Tochio intercepted a pass at Arizona State’s 36-yard line. The Badgers capitalized on the takeaway when fullback John Chenal rushed for an 8-yard touchdown.

They went up 14-3 on their next drive when Graham Mertz completed a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Jake Ferguson, but then struggled to reach the end zone after that.

Arizona State (8-5) cut Wisconsin’s lead to 20-13 early in the third quarter on Daniyel Ngata’s 3-yard TD run, but the Sun Devils’ next two drives stalled at the Badgers’ 47.

