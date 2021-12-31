Wisconsin holds off Arizona State to win Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin led from the beginning Thursday night, but had to hold off a second-half Arizona State rally to win the Las Vegas Bowl 20-13 at Allegiant Stadium.
An announced crowd of 32,515 watched the game, the second smallest in the past 16 Las Vegas Bowls and much lower than bowl officials hoped for early this month before the current COVID-19 surge impacted ticket sales. Wisconsin fans stopped buying tickets 10 days before the game, according to a bowl official.
This was the first time the game was played at Allegiant after having moved from Sam Boyd Stadium following the 2019 season. Last year’s game was not played because of COVID-19 issues.
Wisconsin (9-4) dominated from the start, setting the tone on the game’s opening drive when safety John Tochio intercepted a pass at Arizona State’s 36-yard line. The Badgers capitalized on the takeaway when fullback John Chenal rushed for an 8-yard touchdown.
They went up 14-3 on their next drive when Graham Mertz completed a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Jake Ferguson, but then struggled to reach the end zone after that.
Arizona State (8-5) cut Wisconsin’s lead to 20-13 early in the third quarter on Daniyel Ngata’s 3-yard TD run, but the Sun Devils’ next two drives stalled at the Badgers’ 47.
