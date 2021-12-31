Wisconsin runs out clock to beat Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin used up the final 9:57 of the Las Vegas Bowl with an 18-play, 90-yard drive to ensure a victory over Arizona State on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils, 20-13, in the first-ever Las Vegas Bowl to take place at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) holds up the game-winning trophy while his team cheers after beating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) leaps over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) jumps to evade a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) jumps to tackle Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) as he runs for the end zone during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils coaching staff and teammates congratulate defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) after he caught an interception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7), right, celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball while Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) runs to defend during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. Behind are Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (76) and Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils fans pose for photos before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers fans cheer as their team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wisconsin Badgers fan section looks out on the field at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers display the U.S. flag across the field before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) stiff-arms Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass while being tackled by the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wisconsin Badgers marching band performs during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) makes a touchdown catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates a touchdown by fullback John Chenal (44) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen (4) goes up for the reception during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) intercepts a pass from the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers players enter the field before the start of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the military and law enforcement display the U.S. flag across the field before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) stiff-arms Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen, left, is named MVP as head coach Paul Chryst, right, cheers after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils to win the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin was backed up at its 3-yard line, the Badgers in survival mode after a fast start.

They had done little after taking an early lead, and losing tight end Jake Ferguson to an injury early in the second half did nothing to help the situation.

But when the Badgers had to put together the game’s key drive Thursday night, they came through. Wisconsin drove nearly the length of the field, sapping the final 9:57 off the clock to ensure a 20-13 victory over Arizona State and the Las Vegas Bowl title at Allegiant Stadium.

The Badgers converted two third downs on the 18-play, 90-yard drive, including a third-and-12 early in the series when Graham Mertz completed a 30-yard pass to Chimere Dike. The Sun Devils handed Wisconsin another conversion when defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott jumped offsides.

“The second half, we struggled offensively, but guys kept finding ways to come up and give us a chance,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “It was a heck of a drive to finish it off.”

An announced crowd of 32,515 watched the game, much lower than bowl officials hoped for early this month when they expected closer to a sellout. Even the day before the game, bowl executive director John Saccenti hoped to break the bowl attendance record of 44,615 set in 2006 for the Brigham Young-Oregon game.

This game instead was the lowest-attended Las Vegas Bowl since 29,286 showed up in 2016 for San Diego State-Houston. The lowest before that was in 2004 when 27,784 attended the Wyoming-UCLA game.

The current COVID-19 surge impacted ticket sales and dissuaded fans of both teams from traveling. High hotel room rates the night before New Year’s Eve also figured to be a factor.

This was the first time the game was played at Allegiant after having moved from Sam Boyd Stadium following the 2019 season. Last year’s game was not played because of COVID-19 issues.

Wisconsin (9-4) dominated early in taking a 14-3 lead and appeared in control. The Badgers didn’t keep the momentum, though.

Arizona State (8-5) cut Wisconsin’s lead to 20-13 early in the third quarter on Daniyel Ngata’s 3-yard touchdown run, but the Sun Devils’ next two drives stalled around midfield.

Then came that final Wisconsin clock-eating drive.

“I kept looking up at that clock, trust me,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “Every time they made a first down, I kept looking at the clock. I said, ‘We’re running out of time.’

“Toward the end, we were actually going to let them score, but they knew we were probably going to try and let them score, and they … prevented us from doing that. They did the right thing and took the knee.”

Game MVP Braelon Allen rushed 29 times for 159 yards, and he came up particularly big on that last drive, rushing for 45 yards on 10 attempts.

His performance capped a season in which Allen rushed for 1,268 yards, just the fourth Wisconsin freshman to gain more than 1,000 yards. It’s a list that includes Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017).

Allen was a major reason the Badgers played in Las Vegas and then a key reason they won in Las Vegas. As far as partying in Las Vegas, this week wasn’t about that.

“Pretty uneventful being underage in Vegas,” Allen said. “Hopefully, the next time I come back, I’ll be of age and get to do some things.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.