Las Vegas CFP national championship host committee announced

A group of notable business, entertainment, gaming, government, sports and tourism leaders have been assembled to ensure the city is prepared to host the 2027 CFP national championship.

Barstool Sports founder says he doesn’t really want Pete Carroll murdered

The Welcome to Las Vegas sign transformed to announce Allegiant Stadium will host the 2027 College Football Playoffs national championship game. (LVCVA)

Ahead of Las Vegas hosting the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game, a group of business, entertainment, gaming, government, sports and tourism leaders have been assembled to ensure the city is prepared to host the mega event.

The 2027 Las Vegas host committee will help guide the process leading up to college football’s marquee event, scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium, by overseeing local planning, operations and hospitality efforts.

The host committee will be led by co-chairs Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Raiders, and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

Other members of the host committee include sports industry vets Andy Gorchov, general manager of Allegiant Stadium, and Raiders’ senior vice president and general counsel Justin Carley. Resort leaders on the committee include Carlos Castro, president and chief financial officer of Resorts World, Gary Fritz, chief commercial officer and president of MGM Digital, Sean McBurney, chief commercial officer and regional vice president of Caesars Entertainment.

Tourism leaders on the committee include Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resorts Association.

The committee is rounded out by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Jeremy Aguero, principal of financial consulting firm Applied Analysis, and Rob Dondero, executive vice president of public relations firm R&R Partners.

Aside from leading hosting efforts, the committee will ensure the event leaves a lasting legacy on Southern Nevada, planning a series of events leading up to the game that will include charitable efforts, volunteer opportunities, youth and education-based programming and events to illustrate Las Vegas a premiere host city.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.