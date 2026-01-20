Las Vegas CFP title game enticing option for Indiana-Miami fans, should teams make return trip

Fans taking in the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, are plunking down thousands of dollars on game tickets and travel-related expenses.

Despite Miami having an unofficial home game for the title game, some Hurricanes fans have traveled into Florida to experience their team vying for the college football crown.

Katherine Kinsey and Davis Sawhill, from Claremont, California, took the trip to Florida to see the Hurricanes face the Indiana Hoosiers. There wasn’t a doubt that the pair would attend the game once Indiana secured a spot in the championship game.

Sawhill happened to be at a teachers conference in Las Vegas and flew to South Florida from Southern Nevada.

“I’m a transfer to Miami when I married my wife, ‘cause she’s an alum from Miami, and I knew I already had a conference and was going to be in Vegas before we knew we were going to the national championship, and when she through the alumni association went to buy tickets, we then got online and bought our airline tickets,” Sawhill said Monday while at the tailgate experience outside of Hard Rock Stadium. “I flew out here from Vegas to meet my wife who came here from Southern California.”

If Miami can keep the momentum going next season and make it to the CFP title game at Allegiant Stadium, they would again take the trip, albeit a much easier one.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Kinsey said. “Since it’s Vegas we would probably bring our kids. It’s a little too far here to bring them, because they’re not as big of fans, but I think we could bring the whole family if it was in Vegas.”

‘You only live once’

Josh Silverman, an Indiana fan from Baltimore, Maryland, was at the game with his two sons, one of whom attends Indiana. Once the Hoosiers made the championship game, he looked at ticket prices on the secondary market and had to think long about buying the trio of tickets for him and his kids.

Despite the cheapest tickets running north of $3,000 on the secondary market, Silverman said they had to be there. He followed the price trend on secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, and pulled the trigger after prices seemed to hover around the same general price.

“It was a little thinking after looking at ticket prices,” Silverman said. “But we went to the Rose Bowl and we went to the Peach Bowl, so we felt like we had to be here at this game, once this team inspired us.”

Silverman declined to say how much he is spending on the three-day trip, but he said the cost will be well worth the price.

“A good amount of money,” Silverman said. “I haven’t calculated it, and I don’t want to calculate it. It’s going to be a pretty expensive trip, but it’s worth it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip with my two sons, and we’re enjoying spending the time together. You only live once.”

If the Hoosiers make another championship run next year, he said, they would again attend the big game.

“We were actually just talking about it this morning,” Silverman said. “It would actually be a preference for us to be out there, especially inside in the stadium. But we’re looking forward to today’s game, because we can’t count our chickens before they hatch.”

Price is right

Tyler Droste, from Evansville, Indiana, traveled to Miami with several friends and family members. The crew arrived on Saturday and have been enjoying what South Florida has to offer.

Droste and his group were able to secure game tickets through Indiana, without paying elevated secondary ticket prices, which was the deciding factor in deciding to take the trip to South Florida. As a group Droste estimated they will spend between $3,500 and $4,000. Given the ticket prices on the secondary market, that is a steal.

Despite the cost of their trip being in the thousands of dollars, if the Hoosiers are able to make another improbable run to the championship game, they would be in Las Vegas for it.

“We have three kids, and I already promised our youngest, who is 6, that if they make it back to the Rose Bowl, we would take them,” Droste said. “He was very upset when he wasn’t able to go to the Rose Bowl, and he was very upset when he heard he wasn’t coming down here, too. So, if they make it again, we may have to make it a family trip.”

