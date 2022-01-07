Las Vegas could be in play for 2025 college football title game

The College Football Playoff management committee must first determine the size of the 2025 postseason field before choosing the host city for the national championship.

Las Vegas officials have made no secret they are interested in bringing major sporting events to Allegiant Stadium, which could include the college football title game as early as January 2025.

But the College Football Playoff management committee must first decide whether to expand its four-team playoff field and by how many. From there, members will turn their attention fully to whether Las Vegas will be a future host for the national championship.

No local officials confirmed directly that Las Vegas is in discussions for the 2025 game after a national report surfaced Thursday. But no one denied it, either.

“We are actively evaluating and pursuing several major events which will be impactful for Allegiant Stadium and our Las Vegas partners and community,” stadium general manager Chris Wright said in an email. “When events are secured and finalized, information about those events will be released publicly.”

If Las Vegas lands the 2025 game, it would be the first major college national championship in Southern Nevada, the latest example of the Raiders fulfilling the promise that Allegiant Stadium would attract high-profile sports and entertainment events.

The NFL announced last month that the 2024 Super Bowl would be played at Allegiant, which this year also will host the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 and the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. The NFL draft will be on the Strip from April 28 to 30.

T-Mobile Arena will be home to NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5 as well as a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball regional and 2026 NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four.

Despite the report that Las Vegas had indeed secured the 2025 game, CFP executive director Bill Hancock and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said deciding on the size of the playoff field is the first priority.

Hancock said in a text message that “nothing has been decided” regarding future hosts. He added the format would need to be “finalized for those years, then the management committee will confirm the game dates, then we will talk to potential host cities about the expectations of a host.”

The 2025 game will be the 11th national championship since the sport went to a playoff system, and Las Vegas would be the 11th city to host it.

College football’s next title game will be played Monday in Indianapolis between defending champion Alabama and Georgia, and the next two will be in Inglewood, California, and Houston.

The championship would create a major financial impact for Southern Nevada, packing hotel rooms and restaurants as well as helping fill seats for shows on the Strip. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, host cities typically estimated the economic impact at more than $200 million.

Miami Gardens hosted in 2021, but didn’t receive that kind of financial boon because of COVID. Attendance was capped at 16,000 for Hard Rock Stadium, which seats more than 65,000, and CFP management committee members are likely to look at returning to South Florida in the near future to help make up the difference.

