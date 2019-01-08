Las Vegas likely to pursue college football championship game

Las Vegas tourism officials say the College Football Playoff title game looms large on their radar, but that it probably will cost significant sponsorship dollars to lure it here.

“The three (major) events that probably will be pursued by the LVCVA are the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and the Final Four,” Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson said Monday. “Each of those, because of the cost, are going to have to go through a whole different type of system to develop. There’s a bigger financial commitment for the three of those.”

Would the end result justify the expenditure? Yes, Christenson said. Particularly in a year in which the championship game does not coincide with the Consumer Electronics Show.

“We really haven’t gotten into what it would entail to bring the event here,” Christenson said. “What the (college football) group there has to look at it is there are a lot of games being played during the postseason, and one of the advantages of Las Vegas is it’s easier to get to. And with 150,000 (hotel) rooms, you’re getting to get a much better room rate.

“Another great reason to go to a national championship (in Las Vegas) — to any special event, really — is that you’re here in Vegas. That’s sort of our view of the college football playoffs.”

