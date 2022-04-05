Las Vegas must wait to host college football championship

A conflict with CES will keep Las Vegas from hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship until the four-team postseason field is possibly expanded.

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team, Tuesday, Dec.28, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas will not host the College Football Playoff National Championship until at least 2027 because of a conflict with a major convention that takes place every year around that time, the event’s executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday.

The Consumer Electronics Show often attracts more than 170,000 people to the Las Vegas Convention Center each January, which makes staging an event such as the national championship not feasible even for a city with 150,000 hotel rooms.

A new CFP contract will go into effect before the 2027 game, and the four-team field could be expanded, which likely would push the game later into January after CES ends.

One report in January said Las Vegas would host the 2025 game, but it didn’t factor in the potential conflict with CES. Hancock and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said at the time they weren’t that far into the selection process.

