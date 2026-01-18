Las Vegas officials taking notes in Miami for next year’s national championship game

Poker chips with the Miami national championship logo are just one of many items to be purchased at the fan fest at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers a question during media day at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami. (From left) he is joined by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, offensive lineman Pat Coogan, Mendoza and linebacker Aiden Fisher. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MIAMI — Las Vegas is set up to once again offer a more convenient landscape for a major event when the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game takes place at Allegiant Stadium, a top Las Vegas tourism official said.

This year’s CFP title game is set for Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. That’s at least a half-hour, 13-mile drive from where the media headquarters are in Miami and even farther from where the University of Miami and Indiana University are practicing.

The fan zone and media days are taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which is just 4 miles away from where the team and media hotels are located, but traffic makes the trip a 20-minute drive. The Indiana practice was held at Florida International University, which is a 20 to 35 minute drive from media headquarters in downtown Miami, depending on traffic. The Hurricanes have been practicing on their own campus in Coral Gables, which is several miles southwest of downtown Miami.

Las Vegas is set up perfectly to host such major events as the CFP championship and Super Bowl, as there are a plethora of hotels and convention spaces within a quick drive or walk from Allegiant Stadium, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and president Steve Hill.

Ease of access

The ease of access Southern Nevada offers was made more prevalent as Hill was in South Florida for CFP week. Hill said it took him almost an hour to travel from Hard Rock Stadium to his hotel due to heavy traffic.

“Certainly, what we hear from folks on the host committee are the positives of each of the cities,” Hill said Saturday at media day. “Vegas offers a lot to activate an event and one is that we’re built as a platform for events. A lot of the people who are going to go to this game (in 2027) are going to be able to walk their from their hotel. If not, it’s very quick trip and it gives you an opportunity to participate in everything that’s around CFP week and also everything that’s in Las Vegas.”

CFP events are being planned for a small footprint in Las Vegas, similar to what occurred during Super Bowl 58 in 2024. Hill didn’tknowwhere they are hosting the events, but for the Super Bowl the media center and fan fest were hosted at Mandalay Bay, which is a quick walk across the Hacienda Avenue bridge from Allegiant Stadium. The centralization of Las Vegas offers an infrastructure edge that most cities aren’t built to accommodate, Hill said.

“We are built as a host,” Hill said. “It is a stage that’s set in Las Vegas that is a part of what we have to offer. On top of the great hotels, great restaurants and other things to do around the CFP championship and to do that all within walking distance or a pretty quick trip, we’re thrilled to be able to offer that and these events see that and are thrilled to be part of it.”

City brainstorming

Hill, the LVCVA and the Las Vegas CFP Host Committee have been in Miami for championship week, gathering information that they can take back to Las Vegas to ensure they offer the best CFP event possible.

“One of the things that the cities that host these major events do is really help each other out, explain how they went about things,” Hill said. “There’s (officials from)several cities there to share information because they want to advance the event and advance the sport that is hosting the event. There’s a competitive aspect to it, but for the most part these big great cities are going to get these events and we’re all trying to make the events as great as possible.”

Officials from other cities have mentioned to Hill about the ease of access that special events in Las Vegas offer, including for Formula One, as Miami also has a grand prix, which occurs around Hard Rock Stadium.

“We get those comments from folks here, but we also get them because they came for Formula One and they’ve seen the difference because you can walk from your hotel room to your seat,” Hill said. “Or the Super Bowl — a lot of these folks have actually been to other major events in Las Vegas, so they’re completely aware of the easy nature of getting around in our city.”

Work begins next week

The LVCVA will fine tune their CFP plan as the year progresses, enhancing the transportation, security, marketing and public relations plans. But the first tasks include CFP crews readying for the 2027 Las Vegas event almost instantly after Monday’s game in Florida, as they will begin to ready various equipment used for the game and the fan zone to send to Southern Nevada.

“One of the things that happens is a whole bunch of this stuff gets packed up next week and moved to Las Vegas,” Hill said. “We’ve already rented out a warehouse for the things that stay with the CFP, that move from city to city every year. They’re packing up the event and moving it to Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.