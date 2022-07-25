Las Vegas’ XFL team: What we know so far

The XFL announced Sunday that Las Vegas was one of eight cities that will be hosts to XFL teams. There are many questions regarding the team.

NEWS / SPORTS; 02-03-01, The NY/NJ Hitman kick off to the Las Vegas Outlaws to start the game and the season opener of the XFL. Photo by Clint Karlsen

The XFL announced Sunday that Las Vegas was one of eight cities that will be part of the league’s relaunch next year.

We’ll see if the third time is the charm for the league, which played a full season in 2001 and a half season in 2020.

With Las Vegas the only city announced without a stadium, there might be more questions here any of the other seven teams.

That said, here’s what we know so far as the league aims for a 2023 return:

When will the team play?

The season begins Feb. 18. How long the season will be is unknown, though training camp is scheduled to start Jan. 8.

Where will the team play?

Probably Allegiant Stadium, but it was curious that Las Vegas was the only city that didn’t have a venue secured when Sunday’s announcement was made. Perhaps the Raiders don’t want another football team in their building and are driving a hard bargain. If not Allegiant, it’s difficult to imagine where the team would play. Sam Boyd Stadium is no longer in use, and Big League Weekend and the Aviators will occupy Las Vegas Ballpark for much of the XFL season. Cashman Field could be a long shot, but it’s possible the team will have nowhere else to play.

What will the team be called?

Still unknown, as are the team colors. Las Vegas’ original XFL team was called the Outlaws.

Where can fans buy tickets? Go to https://www.xfl.com/tickets to make a $50 deposit on season tickets. The deposit is nonrefundable, and the prices of season and game tickets will be announced later. Those who put down a deposit receive a 20-percent discount at the XFL Shop.

Will the games be on TV?

The XFL recently made a multiyear deal with Disney to show all 43 games on its channels, including ABC, ESPN networks, as well as FX.

What kind of presence will the team have in Las Vegas?

The team will play here, but all XFL teams will practice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It’s possible the team will begin practicing in Las Vegas by the second season.

Who is the coach?

Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who holds the NFL record with 12 career interceptions returned for touchdowns and was the 1993 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Woodson, 57, has playing and coaching experience with the Raiders among other places, but this is his first chance to be a head coach.

Who will be the coordinators?

Those positions haven’t been filled.

Who is the owner?

The teams are centrally owned in Arlington, Texas. Action-movie actor and ex-WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is part of the overall ownership group and the face of the league. Individual team ownership could come at some point.

Who is in the team’s front office?

Professional sports management consultant Temeko Richardson is the director of team operations, meaning she is the main point person between the league and the club regarding business and operational issues. Joey Clinkscales in the director of player personnel, the same position he held for the Raiders from 2012 to 2019 and most recently for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats.

How is the XFL different from the United States Football League?

They are largely in different markets, and all USFL games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, this past season.

Can the XFL survive?

That’s the major question. It has failed twice. The first time was in 2001 after a hot start with a sellout crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium on national TV, but the XFL was largely seen as gimmicky and too much like pro wrestling than pro football, lasting one season. The league was five weeks into the 2020 season when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and the XFL filed for bankruptcy protection that April.

