Late drive pushes Boulder City past Virgin Valley

Boulder City quarterback Parker Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns in a 27-20 home win over previously unbeaten Virgin Valley on Thursday night.

Boulder City High School's quarterback Parker Reynolds prepares to pass during a game on Sept. 7, 2018. (Peter Davis/Boulder City Review)

Boulder City quarterback Parker Reynolds sat calmly on a sideline bench while his teammates behind him celebrated with the student body their 27-20 home victory over Virgin Valley on Thursday night.

He was even more calm leading the game-winning drive that triggered said celebration.

Reynolds orchestrated a seven-play, 61-yard march in 1:57 to help the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Class 3A Sunrise League) stun the previously unbeaten Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1).

Running back Thorsten Balmer scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:06 to play.

“Big rival. First league game. We know we have the team to take them down,” said Reynolds, who passed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. “We pulled it off.”

The Bulldogs used a power-running scheme to open a 13-0 lead in the first half, but the Eagles chipped away behind Reynolds and Balmer.

The former connected on 13 of 25 passes and the latter ran between the tackles to wear out Virgin Valley’s front seven — setting the stage for the comeback.

Boulder City safety Matthew Felsenfeld sealed it with an interception in the final seconds.

“This is one of the biggest wins since I’ve been here,” said Eagles coach Chris Morelli, now in his eighth year. “It was fantastic.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.