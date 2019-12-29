37°F
Football

LSU opens as 3½-point favorite over Clemson in title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 9:35 pm
 

LSU opened as a 3½-point favorite over Clemson at the Westgate sportsbook in the College Football Playoff title game. The total is 71 for the Jan. 13 game at the Superdome in New Orleans.

CG Technology made LSU a 4-point favorite and the total 69.

LSU closed as a 12½-point favorite over Oklahoma in Saturday’s first CFP semifinal and cruised to the cover in a 63-28 rout. The game went over the total of 75.

Clemson closed as a 2½-point favorite over Ohio State in the second national semifinal and escaped with a 29-23 win and cover when Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception in the end zone in the final minute. The game stayed under the total of 62½.

