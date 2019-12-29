LSU opens as 3½-point favorite over Clemson in title game
LSU opened as a 3½-point favorite over Clemson at the Westgate sportsbook in the College Football Playoff title game. The total is 71 for the Jan. 13 game at the Superdome in New Orleans.
LSU opened as a 3½-point favorite over Clemson at the Westgate sportsbook in the College Football Playoff title game. The total is 71 for the Jan. 13 game at the Superdome in New Orleans.
CG Technology made LSU a 4-point favorite and the total 69.
LSU closed as a 12½-point favorite over Oklahoma in Saturday’s first CFP semifinal and cruised to the cover in a 63-28 rout. The game went over the total of 75.
Clemson closed as a 2½-point favorite over Ohio State in the second national semifinal and escaped with a 29-23 win and cover when Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception in the end zone in the final minute. The game stayed under the total of 62½.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.