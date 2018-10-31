Maryland fires coach DJ Durkin 1 day after reinstatement

His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.

In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

University of Maryland president Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference following the board of regents' recommendation that football head coach DJ Durkin retain his job, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since August, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland’s football coach, one day after being reinstated by the school.

His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11 while the University System of Maryland board of regents waited for the results of a report on the culture of the program.

After receiving that report, the board decided to bring him back, saying he was “unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.”

But some state officials said Durkin should have been fired, and one called the decision an “embarrassment.”

Today, I issued the following statement on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents’ announcements yesterday: pic.twitter.com/ihpoZnEp9v — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2018

Matt Canada is expected to resume the role of interim coach. Maryland is 5-3 heading into Saturday’s game against Michigan State.