MW football title game to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium

No fans will be allowed when San Jose State plays Boise State on Saturday.

San Jose State running back Tyler Nevens (23) runs past Nevada defensive back EJ Muhammad (4) for a gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Mountain West football championship between Boise State and San Jose State will be played Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. No fans will be allowed.

The Spartans are the designated home team, and the game would have been played at San Jose State if not for Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 restrictions. San Jose State has made Las Vegas its second home.

The game between the Spartans (6-0, 6-0 MW) and Broncos (5-1, 5-0) kicks off at 1:15 p.m. and will be televised on KVVU-TV.

