Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018
 

Justin Emerson

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-12

Foothill 21, Liberty 20

Faith Lutheran 42, Palo Verde 21

Desert Oasis 35, Spring Valley 30

Cheyenne 45, Del Sol 31

Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 22

Sam Gordon

Last week: 4-1

Season: 32-13

Liberty 28, Foothill 17

Faith Lutheran 40, Palo Verde 10

Desert Oasis 35, Spring Valley 20

Del Sol 38, Cheyenne 31

Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 27

Ben Gotz

Last week: 5-0

Season: 34-11

Liberty 28, Foothill 17

Faith Lutheran 35, Palo Verde 14

Desert Oasis 27, Spring Valley 20

Cheyenne 21, Del Sol 17

Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 21

Damon Seiters

Last week: 4-1

Season: 32-13

Liberty 17, Foothill 14

Faith Lutheran 28, Palo Verde 7

Desert Oasis 31, Spring Valley 14

Del Sol 27, Cheyenne 22

Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 21

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

