Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 10

Justin Emerson
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-12
Foothill 21, Liberty 20
Faith Lutheran 42, Palo Verde 21
Desert Oasis 35, Spring Valley 30
Cheyenne 45, Del Sol 31
Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 22
Sam Gordon
Last week: 4-1
Season: 32-13
Liberty 28, Foothill 17
Faith Lutheran 40, Palo Verde 10
Desert Oasis 35, Spring Valley 20
Del Sol 38, Cheyenne 31
Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 27
Ben Gotz
Last week: 5-0
Season: 34-11
Liberty 28, Foothill 17
Faith Lutheran 35, Palo Verde 14
Desert Oasis 27, Spring Valley 20
Cheyenne 21, Del Sol 17
Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 21
Damon Seiters
Last week: 4-1
Season: 32-13
Liberty 17, Foothill 14
Faith Lutheran 28, Palo Verde 7
Desert Oasis 31, Spring Valley 14
Del Sol 27, Cheyenne 22
Pahrump Valley 38, Valley 21
