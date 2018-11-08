Football

Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 13

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 5:02 pm
 

Justin Emerson

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-16

Arbor View 34, Desert Pines 28

Faith Lutheran 24, Canyon Springs 21

Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 27

Moapa Valley 38, Truckee 22

Churchill County 40, Pahrump Valley 30

Sam Gordon

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-18

Desert Pines 27, Arbor View 26

Faith Lutheran 31, Canyon Springs 20

Green Valley 35, Sierra Vista 31

Moapa Valley 20, Truckee 17

Pahrump Valley 21, Churchill County 18

Ben Gotz

Last week: 4-1

Season: 47-13

Arbor View 35, Desert Pines 17

Faith Lutheran 28, Canyon Springs 14

Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 27

Moapa Valley 22, Truckee 13

Churchill County 31, Pahrump Valley 20

Damon Seiters

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-17

Arbor View 28, Desert Pines 17

Faith Lutheran 26, Canyon Springs 20

Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 21

Moapa Valley 24, Truckee 21

Churchill County 46, Pahrump Valley 19

