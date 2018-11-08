Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 13

Justin Emerson
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-16
Arbor View 34, Desert Pines 28
Faith Lutheran 24, Canyon Springs 21
Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 27
Moapa Valley 38, Truckee 22
Churchill County 40, Pahrump Valley 30
Sam Gordon
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-18
Desert Pines 27, Arbor View 26
Faith Lutheran 31, Canyon Springs 20
Green Valley 35, Sierra Vista 31
Moapa Valley 20, Truckee 17
Pahrump Valley 21, Churchill County 18
Ben Gotz
Last week: 4-1
Season: 47-13
Arbor View 35, Desert Pines 17
Faith Lutheran 28, Canyon Springs 14
Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 27
Moapa Valley 22, Truckee 13
Churchill County 31, Pahrump Valley 20
Damon Seiters
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-17
Arbor View 28, Desert Pines 17
Faith Lutheran 26, Canyon Springs 20
Sierra Vista 28, Green Valley 21
Moapa Valley 24, Truckee 21
Churchill County 46, Pahrump Valley 19