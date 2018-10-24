Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 11

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|5-3
|1
|2. Arbor View
|8-1
|2
|3. Liberty
|4-5
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|6-2
|5
|5. Foothill
|7-1
|4
|6. Faith Lutheran
|5-4
|6
|7. Centennial
|6-3
|8
|8. Canyon Springs
|5-3
|7
|9. Durango
|5-4
|9
|10. Basic
|4-4
|10
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|9-1
|1
|2. Pahrump Valley
|6-3
|2
|3. Boulder City
|6-3
|3
|4. Cheyenne
|8-2
|4
|5. Del Sol
|5-5
|—
