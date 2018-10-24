Football

Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 11

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2018 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2018 - 2:57 pm

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 5-3 1
2. Arbor View 8-1 2
3. Liberty 4-5 3
4. Desert Pines 6-2 5
5. Foothill 7-1 4
6. Faith Lutheran 5-4 6
7. Centennial 6-3 8
8. Canyon Springs 5-3 7
9. Durango 5-4 9
10. Basic 4-4 10

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 9-1 1
2. Pahrump Valley 6-3 2
3. Boulder City 6-3 3
4. Cheyenne 8-2 4
5. Del Sol 5-5

