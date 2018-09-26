Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 7

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|1-3
|1
|2. Arbor View
|5-1
|2
|3. Liberty
|1-3
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|3-1
|4
|5. Foothill
|5-0
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|2-3
|6
|7. Canyon Springs
|1-3
|7
|8. Green Valley
|4-1
|8
|9. Centennial
|3-2
|9
|10. Palo Verde
|4-1
|10
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|5-1
|2
|2. Cheyenne
|5-1
|3
|3. Boulder City
|4-1
|4
|4. Virgin Valley
|5-1
|1
|5. Del Sol
|4-2
|5
