Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 7

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2018 - 2:23 pm
 

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 1-3 1
2. Arbor View 5-1 2
3. Liberty 1-3 3
4. Desert Pines 3-1 4
5. Foothill 5-0 5
6. Faith Lutheran 2-3 6
7. Canyon Springs 1-3 7
8. Green Valley 4-1 8
9. Centennial 3-2 9
10. Palo Verde 4-1 10

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 5-1 2
2. Cheyenne 5-1 3
3. Boulder City 4-1 4
4. Virgin Valley 5-1 1
5. Del Sol 4-2 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

