Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 7

Here are the Nevada Preps football rankings for Week 7.

Palo Verde football players pose with the Thursday Night Lights trophy after a 29-6 road victory over Mojave on Thursday, August 24. Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Class 4A

School Record Previous 1. Bishop Gorman 1-3 1 2. Arbor View 5-1 2 3. Liberty 1-3 3 4. Desert Pines 3-1 4 5. Foothill 5-0 5 6. Faith Lutheran 2-3 6 7. Canyon Springs 1-3 7 8. Green Valley 4-1 8 9. Centennial 3-2 9 10. Palo Verde 4-1 10

Class 3A

School Record Previous 1. Moapa Valley 5-1 2 2. Cheyenne 5-1 3 3. Boulder City 4-1 4 4. Virgin Valley 5-1 1 5. Del Sol 4-2 5

