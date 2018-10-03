Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 8

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|2-3
|1
|2. Arbor View
|6-1
|2
|3. Liberty
|1-3
|3
|4. Foothill
|5-0
|4
|5. Desert Pines
|3-2
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|3-3
|6
|7. Canyon Springs
|2-3
|7
|8. Green Valley
|5-1
|8
|9. Palo Verde
|4-1
|9
|10. Centennial
|3-3
|10
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|6-1
|1
|2. Boulder City
|4-2
|2
|3. Virgin Valley
|6-1
|3
|4. Pahrump Valley
|3-3
|—
|5. Cheyenne
|5-2
|2
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.