Football

Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 8

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2018 - 10:20 am
 
Updated October 3, 2018 - 10:36 am

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 2-3 1
2. Arbor View 6-1 2
3. Liberty 1-3 3
4. Foothill 5-0 4
5. Desert Pines 3-2 5
6. Faith Lutheran 3-3 6
7. Canyon Springs 2-3 7
8. Green Valley 5-1 8
9. Palo Verde 4-1 9
10. Centennial 3-3 10

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 6-1 1
2. Boulder City 4-2 2
3. Virgin Valley 6-1 3
4. Pahrump Valley 3-3
5. Cheyenne 5-2 2

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Football
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Football Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like