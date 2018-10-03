Nevada Preps football report card: Bishop Gorman still team to beat

Now that just about all of the area’s football teams have started league play, it’s time to take a look at the top players, teams and games of the season thus far.

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez, middle, leads the Gaels onto the field before the start of their home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View Aggies defensive end Zavier Alston (22) and his team hit the field before playing the Valley View Eagles of California in a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Arbor View Aggies running back Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Valley View Eagles during the first half of a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Oasis Jayden Nersinger (33) blocks the field goal attempt of Silverado's Wyland Konkel (35) during their football game played at Desert Oasis football field in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Desert Oasis junior running back Christian Vaughn, left, runs drill with his team during practice at the school Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill's Koy Riggin (18), right, runs past Basic's Julio Duron (65), center, during the second quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Centennial High School players celebrate after completing a dramatic fourth quarter comeback against Sierra Vista high School on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman junior quarterback Micah Bowens (1) is tackled near the goal line by Mater Dei junior linebacker Raymond Leutele (23) in the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Mater Dei senior running back Sean Dollars (21) breaks into the open field in the second quarter during the Monarchs road matchup with Bishop Gorman on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman junior quarterback Micah Bowens (1) is helped up by teammates after taking a big hit in the third quarter during the Gaels home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman defensive backs Kyu Kelly (15) and Ammonte Beverly (21) celebrate after recovering a fumble in the first quarter during the Gaels home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Best team

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels aren’t going to compete for a national title this season, but they still have the talent to be favored to win a 10th consecutive state championship. The rest of the field might be closer to catching up, though.

Class 3A: Moapa Valley

Best team not named Bishop Gorman

Arbor View

The Aggies went 2-1 against out-of-state competition and have had little trouble against local foes in opening the season 6-1, including 3-0 in the Northwest League. Arbor View has outscored its opponents 258-95. The Aggies have outscored local teams 164-45

Honorable mention: Foothill, Liberty

Top offensive player

Kyle Graham, Arbor View

The transition from complementary fullback to go-to player has been a smooth one for Graham. He’s second in the area in rushing with 1,121 yards, 3 yards behind Cimarron-Memorial’s Jordan Norwood, who has 43 more carries. Graham has averaged 8.8 yards per carry and has 11 rushing TDs.

Class 3A: Andre Nevarez, Del Sol

Honorable mention: Koy Riggin, Foothill; Norwood; Wyatt Delano, Virgin Valley; Thorsten Balmer, Boulder City

Top defensive player

Jayden Nersinger, Durango

Nersinger leads the area in sacks with 11 and has recorded 34 tackles for the Trailblazers. He leads a defense that has allowed an average of 11 points and has posted two consecutive shutouts.

Class 3A: Jessup Lake, Moapa Valley

Honorable mention: Gabriel Lopez, Desert Pines; Luke Toomalatai, Liberty; Atoa Pili-Eskeets, Centennial; Mitch Jacobs, Green Valley; Rudy Cannon, Virgin Valley

Breakout star

Christian Vaughn, Desert Oasis

Vaughn, who averaged 4.4 yards per carry as a sophomore, has rushed for 969 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He’s rushed for 100 yards in all five games and has topped 200 yards three times. Vaughn has helped the Diamondbacks to a 4-1 start after going 0-9 last season.

Class 3A: Andre Nevarez, Del Sol

Honorable mention: Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial; Jayden Maiava, Sierra Vista; Jarrett Zibert, Valley; Wyatt Delano, Virgin Valley

Most efficient player

Koy Riggin, Foothill

The junior quarterback has completed 66.7 percent of his passes and has nine TD passes with no interceptions. He’s passed for 1,090 yards, and the Falcons are the area’s final undefeated team in Class 4A or 3A.

Class 3A: Meb Hollingshead, Virgin Valley

Honorable mention: Garrett Castro, Green Valley; Logan Bollinger, Arbor View; Luke Bennett, Moapa Valley

Biggest surprise

Centennial

The Bulldogs went 1-7 last season, but have tripled that output this fall with wins over Sierra Vista, Legacy and Coronado. Centennial still has work to do to make the playoffs, however, after losing games to Northwest League favorites Arbor View and Faith Lutheran to begin league play.

Class 3A: Pahrump Valley

Honorable mention: Palo Verde, Desert Oasis, Boulder City

Biggest disappointment

Fights

Two games have been ruled double forfeits this season because of in-game fights and players leaving the bench. It’s not quite an epidemic, but it’s a disappointing trend that has happened three times in the past two seasons.

Honorable mention: Bishop Gorman’s 1-3 start.

Game of the year

Sierra Vista at Centennial

The visiting Mountain Lions took a 19-0 lead before Centennial rallied for a 32-26 win. The Bulldogs forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the final minute to pull out the victory.

Honorable mention: Cimarron 41, Mojave 38, OT

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.