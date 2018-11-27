Football

Nevada Preps football show to stream live after state title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2018 - 10:14 am
 

Nevada Preps’ weekly high school football show will stream live after the state title game featuring Bishop Gorman and Bishop Manogue this Saturday.

Hosts Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz will be live from Sam Boyd Stadium following the award presentation to the state championship winners. The game kicks off at 12:10 p.m.

The show will feature highlights from the game and player and coach interviews. It will be streamed on the Nevada Preps Facebook page.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Emerson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.

