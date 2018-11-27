Nevada Preps football show to stream live after state title game

Nevada Preps’ weekly high school football show will stream live after the state title game featuring Bishop Gorman and Bishop Manogue this Saturday.

Bishop Gorman's Micah Bowens (1) reaches for the end zone after stepping out of bounds against Liberty during the second half of the NIAA 4A Desert Region championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hosts Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz will be live from Sam Boyd Stadium following the award presentation to the state championship winners. The game kicks off at 12:10 p.m.

The show will feature highlights from the game and player and coach interviews. It will be streamed on the Nevada Preps Facebook page.

