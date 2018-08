A look at one of the top performers from the first week of high school sports.

Arbor View Aggies running back Kyle Graham (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Valley View Eagles during the first half of a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Arbor View Aggies running back Kyle Graham (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Valley View Eagles during the first half of a varsity football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Athlete of the week

Football

Kyle Graham, Arbor View

The senior running back kicked off the season by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. He added TD runs of 5 yards, 1 yard, 30 yards and 52 yards. He finished with seven carries for 115 yards in a 60-13 win over Valley View (California).

