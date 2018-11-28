Football

Nevada Preps Preview: High school football state title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2018 - 2:33 pm
 

Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz break down the Nevada state title game match-up between Bishop Manogue and Bishop Gorman.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

