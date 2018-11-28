Nevada Preps Preview: High school football state title

Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz break down the Nevada state title game match-up between Bishop Manogue and Bishop Gorman.
Check out the video above.
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.
Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz break down the Nevada state title game match-up between Bishop Manogue and Bishop Gorman.
Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz break down the Nevada state title game match-up between Bishop Manogue and Bishop Gorman.
Check out the video above.
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like