Nevada Preps Preview: High school football — Week 14

Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz go over the football matchups to watch out for in week 14 of high school football.

Faith Lutheran players celebrate their win over Canyon Springs in a Mountain Region football semifinal game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz go over the football matchups to watch out for in week 14 of high school football.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.