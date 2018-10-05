Football

Nevada Preps Preview: High school football — Week 8

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 5:24 pm
 

Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson go over the top matchups to look out for in week 8 of high school football.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

