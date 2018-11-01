Football

Nevada Preps Team of the Week: Clark

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2018 - 5:43 pm
 

Clark earns the final Team of the Week spot after beating Desert Oasis following a 0-8 start to the season.

