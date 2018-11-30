Nevada Preps to stream live after state football title game

Nevada Preps’ weekly high school football show will stream live Saturday after the state championship football game featuring Bishop Gorman and Bishop Manogue.

Bishop Gorman celebrates its 42-28 victory over Liberty High School following the NIAA 4A Desert Region championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hosts Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz will be live from Sam Boyd Stadium after the award presentation to the state championship winners. The game kicks off at 12:10 p.m.

The show will feature highlights from the game, and players and coaches interviews. It will be streamed on the Nevada Preps Facebook page.

Damon Seiters and Gotz also will provide coverage of the game on nevadapreps.com and in the Review-Journal. Follow @NevadaPreps on Twitter for updates throughout the game.

