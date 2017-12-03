New 5A classification would end North-South rivalry for big schools

The NIAA will meet Thursday to gather a recommendation to make to the board of control on Jan. 17. It is expected that the board will finalize the details of the new Class 5A for high school sports.

Bishop Gorman’s Amod Cianelli dives for the goal line during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman celebrates their 48-7 victory over Reed for the NIAA 4A state championship in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman celebrates their 48-7 victory over Reed for the NIAA 4A state championship in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman celebrates their 48-7 victory over Reed for the NIAA 4A state championship in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez gets soaked by his players in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Bowens runs against Reed in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won the title 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez draws an unsportsmanlike penalty after yelling at the referees in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

An unidentified Reed defender knocks the ball loose from the hands of Bishop Gorman’s Issac Alcaraz in the second half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman defeats Reed 48-7 for NIAA 4A state championship in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Jaxon Bozarth pressures Reed quarterback Cameron Emerson in the second half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Cedric Tillman tries to make a reception in the end zone against Reed’s George Moreno in the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Jaxon Bozarth sacks Reed’s quarterback Cameron Emerson in the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Brevin Jordan runs for a touchdown against Reed in the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles under pressure from Reed during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman and Reed players fight for a loose ball during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Amod Cianelli runs against Reed in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Cedric Tillman goes up for a reception against Reed’s Chase Merrill during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles under pressure from Reed during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws under pressure from Reed’s Eric Schmitz Moran during the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman’s Rome Odunze tries to make a catch under pressure from Reed’s George Moreno during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

RENO — Bishop Gorman supporters were plentiful Saturday at Mackay Stadium to see their football team win its ninth consecutive state championship with a 48-7 victory over Reed.

But it appears Saturday will be the final time in the foreseeable future that the Gaels travel to Reno to play for a championship.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will meet Thursday to gather a recommendation to make to the board of control on Jan. 17. It is expected that the board will finalize the details of the new Class 5A for high school sports, including that it will be a Southern Nevada-only league, with the current Class 4A Northern Region remaining in 4A.

The new system of classification would go into effect for the 2018-19 school year.

“The next goal of the realignment committee is to balance the number of schools in each classification,” NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said. “The idea is once we get to state, there is equal representation.”

Nelson stressed 5A was not created as a means for schools to avoid playing Bishop Gorman in football.

The NIAA wants to have the same number of schools in each region of classes that include teams from the north and south. But because Southern Nevada has so many more teams, it was inevitable for one of the leagues to be only Las Vegas-area schools. Fourteen to 18 schools are expected to join 5A.

Northern Nevada schools were given the option of joining the top Southern Nevada teams in 5A, or remaining in 4A, and voted 9-2 to remain in 4A.

“Reno, bunch of cowards, just decided to say, ‘Oh, we don’t want to do it anymore,’ ” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “Imagine if you just conceded before the year even started that we’re not actually playing for a state title, and we’re just going to let Vegas play for a state title, and we’ll do our 4A deal.

“I don’t know why the reason is, other than Reno is soft.”

The two schools that voted to join 5A were Bishop Manogue and Reed, which has won six region titles in the past seven years. Along with Saturday, Reed lost to Gorman in the 2014 and 2011 state title games.

“We were trying to get everyone to want to stay up and compete against the best,” first-year Reed coach Tony Amantia said. “If that’s the way the majority of people want it up here, that’s the way we have to go.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.