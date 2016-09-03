NFL legend Lawrence Taylor arrested on DUI charge in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol says ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor has been arrested in Palm Beach County on a DUI charge, the Palm Beach Post reports.

In this Sept. 20, 2015, photo, former New York Giants' Lawrence Taylor looks on during a 25 year anniversary celebration at halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in East Rutherford, N.J. The Florida Highway Patrol said ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor was arrested Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Palm Beach County on a DUI charge, the Palm Beach Post reports. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department shows ex-NFL football player Lawrence Taylor, who was arrested Friday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Palm Beach County, Fla., on a DUI charge. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky tells the newspaper that Taylor was arrested after a crash on Florida’s Turnpike. Wysocky says more details will be released Saturday.

WPTV reports that Taylor, 57, was driving south on the turnpike from Beeline Highway about 5:20 p.m. when he became involved in a crash. The TV station says that Taylor switched lanes and hit a motor home and sideswiped a patrol vehicle.

Taylor was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, WPTV reports.

Taylor, a retired linebacker, played 13 seasons with the New York Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation.