No. 3 Washington stays perfect, beats No. 5 Oregon for Pac-12 title

No. 3 Washington held on to beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium to win the conference title and likely clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.
It’s the first Pac-12 championship since 2018 for the Huskies (13-0)
Oregon falls to 11-2. Both its losses this season have come against Washington.
