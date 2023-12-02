50°F
No. 3 Washington stays perfect, beats No. 5 Oregon for Pac-12 title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 8:46 pm
 
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) falls over Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan ...
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) falls over Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan Williams (33) for a touchdown during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) makes a one-handed grab for a touchdown as Washing ...
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) makes a one-handed grab for a touchdown as Washington Huskies cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) arrives late during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) looks for more yards along the sideline as ...
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) looks for more yards along the sideline as Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) dives at his feet during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches a deep pass and nearly scores agai ...
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches a deep pass and nearly scores against Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) celebrates a touchdown over the Oregon Ducks ...
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) celebrates a touchdown over the Oregon Ducks during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) falls over Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan ...
Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) falls over Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan Williams (33) for a touchdown during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) extends for a possible reception over Oregon ...
Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) extends for a possible reception over Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan Williams (33) during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Huskies wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) dives for the end zone for a touchdown past ...
Washington Huskies wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) dives for the end zone for a touchdown past Oregon Ducks defensive back Evan Williams (33) and teammates during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No. 3 Washington held on to beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium to win the conference title and likely clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.

It’s the first Pac-12 championship since 2018 for the Huskies (13-0)

Oregon falls to 11-2. Both its losses this season have come against Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

