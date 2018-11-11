Northwestern ranked in AP Top 25 poll after winning division

The day after earning a spot in the Big Ten championship game, Northwestern is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season.

Northwestern defensive lineman Fred Wyatt celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 14-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew is congratulated by fans as he leaves the field after an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Washington State won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Wildcats (6-4) were No. 24 in the Top 25 after beating Iowa to clinch the Big Ten West with two games to play.

The rest of the Top 25 was fairly stable, especially at the top where the only difference in the first 11 teams from last week was No. 8 Washington State moving past No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 LSU.

Alabama is a unanimous No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia. Oklahoma is six and West Virginia seventh. UCF is still No. 11.

Northwestern was ranked 17th at the end of last season, but lost three of four to start 2018.

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and records through Nov. 10.:

1. Alabama (61) 10-0

2. Clemson 10-0

3. Notre Dame 10-0

4. Michigan 9-1

5. Georgia 9-1

6. Oklahoma 9-1

7. West Virginia 8-1

8. Washington St. 9-1

9. Ohio St. 9-1

10. LSU 8-2

11. UCF 9-0

12. Syracuse 8-2

13. Texas 7-3

14. Utah St. 9-1

15. Florida 7-3

16. Penn St. 7-3

17. Washington 7-3

18. Iowa St. 6-3

19. Cincinnati 9-1

20. Kentucky 7-3

21. Utah 7-3

22. Boston College

23. Boise St. 8-2

24. Northwestern 6-4

25. Mississippi St. 6-4

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.