NVprepsfb top wide receiver/pass catcher countdown — No. 5

Here is the #NVprepsfb list of Southern Nevada’s top five wide receiver/pass catchers.

Liberty's Marquez Powell (1) leaps for a pass with Silverado's Thaddeus Wiley (28) defending during the Sunrise Region semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Liberty High School in Henderson. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Liberty's Ethan Dedeaux (5) celebrates a first quarter touchdown with teammate Marquez Powell (1) during the Sunrise Region semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Liberty High School in Henderson. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Coronado defensive back Chace Pettit (33) tackles Liberty wide receiver Marquez Powell in the first half of their prep football game at Liberty High School in Henderson Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Liberty wide receiver Marquez Powell (1) carries the ball against Desert Pines players during a varsity football game at Liberty High School in Henderson on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

Liberty's Marquez Powell (1) carries the ball against Desert Pines during a varsity football game at Liberty High School in Henderson on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

Liberty’s Marquez Powell comes in at No. 5 on our #NVprepsfb list of Southern Nevada’s top wide recievers/pass catchers.

To create the list, we spoke with coaches from the Sunrise and Sunset Regions in both Class 4A and 3A. A couple of the base questions were: “Who is the top high school pass catcher today?” and “Who would you pick to start a team?”

Then we grabbed the statistics from last season, looked at the player’s collective rankings on recruiting websites and used our own judgment to fill holes.

This resulted in the #NVprepsfb wide receiver/pass catcher rankings. The list is based off high school productivity and not college or professional potential. Stay tuned for our defensive player list next week.

#NVprepsfb Wide Receiver/Pass Catcher Rank: Liberty’s Marquez Powell No. 5

Class

2018

Vitals

6 feet, 2 inches; 174 pounds

Honors

First-team All-Southeast League (2015); All-state honorable mention (2015)

Recruiting

Powell has one scholarship offer from Hawaii.

Last Year’s Stats

In his first year with the Patriots, Powell caught 41 passes for 538 yards and seven touchdowns behind all-state receivers Darion Acohido and Ethan Dedeaux. He excelled as a sophomore at Green Valley in 2015, leading the team in receptions (46), receiving yards (593) and touchdowns (8). Look for him to be a top target for Liberty quarterback Kenyon Oblad in 2017.

What they are saying?

— “I think he’s an athletic freak,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “He can jump out the chains and try to get that ball.”

— “Powell is a specimen,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “But he’s kind of an underachiever. From the moment he got to Liberty, he hasn’t been what he was supposed to be. All their little guys have shown out.”

— He’s a freak. It’s pretty amazing,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “He’s got above-average hands and is able to do a lot of things. He does have the potential to be something special. Just a freak of an athlete.”

— “Going off last year, he needed to improve his hands. And he’s done that,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “He’s money on fade routes. He outjumps people. … He’s going to have a great year, especially now that Ethan (Dedeaux) and Darion (Acohido) are off to college. Kenyon will look to him more.”

— “He does one thing well — runs the fades well,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “But he is not consistent. Just looking at him, physically, I can see why he’s a top-five kid.”

— “He’s pretty decent. His mouth is a little more than his play,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “That stands out more than his play. But he has the ability. When he focuses more on the craft, rather than the extra, he has potential to be great.”

— “He’s a big, tall kid,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “But we played against him at Liberty and Green Valley, and I wouldn’t say he was a top receiver unless he’s improved a lot. Last year, he was the third receiver on Liberty. But he does have the body, for sure.”

