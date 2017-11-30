Ohio State OB J.T. Barrett has knee surgery, will play in title game Saturday

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week but is expected to play in Saturday’s Big Ten title game against Wisconsin, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Barrett has shattered nearly every Ohio State passing and scoring record but isn't a top NFL prospect. He helped win a national title but has heard fans demand he be benched. But Barrett, who faces Michigan in his last regular-season game Saturday, is undeniably a winner. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett looks for a receiver during the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State faces Michigan State this week. In last year's game, Barrett, in the second overtime, gained a first down on a fourth-and-1 play, and Ohio State went on to win. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) scores a touchdown, defended by Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15), in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is looked at by team officials after being sacked during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Barrett did not return after the sack. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week but is expected to play in Saturday’s Big Ten title game against Wisconsin, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Barrett underwent the surgery on Sunday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has experienced issues with the knee all season and the situation became worse when it was injured before and during last Saturday’s 31-20 victory over Michigan.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer hasn’t publicly mentioned that Barrett underwent surgery but said in a Thursday radio appearance that Barrett has been cleared to play against the undefeated Badgers.

“He’s going to play in the game,” Meyer said.

Barrett’s knee issue worsened prior to the game at Michigan when he was warming up behind the bench area and was bumped into by someone carrying a camera. Barrett’s knee twisted and he fell to the turf. He was treated by medical personnel and cleared to play in the contest.

But late in the third quarter, the knee again twisted while he was being tackled and Barrett departed the contest.

Meyer was irate after the game and called for an “all-out investigation” of the pregame incident.

The Dispatch reported Ohio State opted for the Sunday surgery because it felt repairing the torn meniscus immediately was a better option than having Barrett play Saturday and risk further injury.

Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, who replaced Barrett in the Michigan game, is also being prepared to play in case Barrett has a setback.

Barrett has passed for 2,728 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 672 yards and nine scores.

On Thursday, Barrett was named Big Ten Conference’s Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year for the third time.