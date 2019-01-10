Ohio State QB Tate Martell enters NCAA transfer pool

Tate Martell listing his name with the NCAA means schools are now free to talk to him about a potential transfer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell may be looking to transfer.

Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a person with access to the portal told The Associated Press. The person spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the database isn’t public.

Martell listing his name with the NCAA means schools are now free to talk to him about a potential transfer.

Martell attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas from 2014-2016 before leaving early to attend Ohio State.

Martell, who will be a third-year sophomore, sat behind record-smashing quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. last season. He seemed to be the heir apparent when Haskins left early for the NFL draft. But then Ohio State lured Georgia transfer Justin Fields to compete for the starting spot.

Fields was the No. 1 national recruit in the 2018 class.