Oklahoma claims 4th spot in College Football Playoff

Oklahoma is in the College Football Playoff, moving into the fourth and final spot in the rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra, right, celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Cody Ford during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Texas Longhorns, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (Roger Steinman/AP)

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra (80) catches a touchdown pass while Texas Longhorns safety Chris Brown (15) defends during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (Roger Steinman/AP)

The Sooners (12-1) will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and No. 2 Clemson (13-0) plays No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl on the same day.

Georgia (11-2) dropped a spot to fifth and Ohio State (12-1) remained sixth in the selection committee’s final top 25. The Bulldogs lost a dramatic Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama on Saturday, and the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship.

The Sooners beat Texas for the Big 12 title, avenging their only loss behind Heisman Trophy contender Kyler Murray. Oklahoma is making its third appearance in the five-year-old playoff. Alabama has played in them all.