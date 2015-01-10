Oregon WR Carrington reportedly out for title game

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington reportedly failed an NCAA drug test and will not play in the national title game against Ohio State on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington (87) scores a touchdown during the second half of the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Rose Bowl. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Carrington, a redshirt freshman, tested positive for marijuana, sources told CSN Northwest, and did not make the trip to Texas.

His absence means the Ducks will be without two of their top receivers; redshirt freshman Devon Allen suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff of last week’s Rose Bowl.

Carrington had emerged in recent games, catching seven passes for 126 yards in Oregon’s 51-13 win over Arizona in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 5 and pulling in seven more passes for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon’s 59-20 win over Florida State in the Rose Bowl.

Carrington is second on the team with 704 receiving yards and fourth with 37 receptions.

Allen had 41 catches for 684 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns.

Without the two freshmen, quarterback Marcus Mariota’s top remaining targets behind leading receiver Byron Marshall (66-834-5) are sophomore wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (39-578-6) and junior tight end Pharaoh Brown (25-420-6).