Pac-12 Championship matchup in Las Vegas set

The Pac-12 Conference Championship is at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

No. 11 Oregon will play No. 16 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ducks (10-2) clinched their spot in the game with a 38-29 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. That victory gave them the North Division title.

Utah (9-3) clinched the South a week ago with a 38-7 victory over Oregon in Salt Lake City, knocking the Ducks out of consideration for a College Football Playoff spot.

