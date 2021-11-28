63°F
Pac-12 Championship matchup in Las Vegas set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA ...
Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

No. 11 Oregon will play No. 16 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ducks (10-2) clinched their spot in the game with a 38-29 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. That victory gave them the North Division title.

Utah (9-3) clinched the South a week ago with a 38-7 victory over Oregon in Salt Lake City, knocking the Ducks out of consideration for a College Football Playoff spot.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

