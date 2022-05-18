Pac-12 changes format for football championship matchup

The Pac-12 championship game will be Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium. The conference hopes the new format increases its chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) surrounded by Oregon Ducks players as he runs with the ball during the second half of the Pac-12 championship football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Pac-12 Conference will use the two teams with the highest conference winning percentages to determine who meets in its football championship game Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

The conference had used the division winners to determine the title game matchup, but this is a move to improve the Pac-12’s chances of getting a team into the four-team College Football Playoff.

“Today’s decision is an important step toward that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our football championship game,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said Wednesday in a statement.

Washington in 2017 was the last Pac-12 team to make the playoffs. Oregon in 2015 was the only other Pac-12 school to participate.

The Pac-12 championship game would have had a different matchup in five of the past 11 years under the new format. However, last year’s title game at Allegiant still would have paired No. 10 Oregon with No. 14 Utah. The Utes won 38-10.

The Pac-12 will keep its divisions next season, but will explore a different setup in following years.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.