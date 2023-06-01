88°F
Football

Pac-12 takes another step to strengthen its ties to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, right, presents the championship trophy to Utah Utes head ...
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, right, presents the championship trophy to Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, after Utah won against Oregon Ducks 38-10 during the Pac-12 championship football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Pac-12 conference will increase its presence in Las Vegas by hosting its annual football media day in the city next month.

In a partnership with Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the conference’s football media day is set to be headquartered at Resorts World July 21, the Pac-12 announced Thursday. Allegiant Stadium and various MGM Resorts will also be utilized during the day.

“Having this event in Las Vegas will bring our season full circle in the entertainment and sports capital of the world as we also look forward to crowning the 2023 Pac-12 champion at Allegiant Stadium in December,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement.

Las Vegas has already served as the host site for the Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for multiple years and the Pac-12 football championship game. The Las Vegas Bowl has also featured a Pac-12 team for several years, including after relocating the game from Sam Boyd Stadium to Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

Last year’s Pac-12 conference football championship that saw Utah defeat USC had an announced crowd of 61,195 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be the first to host Pac-12 Football’s kickoff event as it makes its Las Vegas debut,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, said in a statement. “Pac-12 events mean a great deal to our city, and it is an honor to be a part of this incredible conference as the organization further cements itself in Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

