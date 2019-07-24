Pac-12 to play 2020, 2021 title football games in Las Vegas

The Pac-12 will play its 2020 and 2021 conference championship football games at the new Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas.

Rendering of Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas (MANICA Architecture)

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium under construction, March 15, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, right, and Raiders President Marc Badain during announcement for the Mitsubishi Las Vegas Bowl during a news conference in the Apex Social Club at the Palms in Las Vegas, June 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

“Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events.”





