Pac-12 to play 2020, 2021 title football games in Las Vegas
The Pac-12 will play its 2020 and 2021 conference championship football games at the new Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas.
The Pac-12 will play its 2020 and 2021 conference championship football games at the new Raiders’ stadium.
“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.
“Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.