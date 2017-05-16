ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Football

Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards

The Associated Press
May 16, 2017 - 11:01 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year’s best athletes and sports moments. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning says the show’s 25th anniversary will include moments from the past.

He retired from the NFL two years ago, ending a career in which he became the league’s winningest quarterback. He won nine ESPYs during his career.

Manning is also known for his humorous commercials and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like