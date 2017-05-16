Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards

Mar 7, 2016; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during his retirement announcement press conference at the UCHealth Training Center. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Jan 24, 2016 File photo; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Files)

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Colts defeated the Broncos 24-13. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

LOS ANGELES — Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year’s best athletes and sports moments. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning says the show’s 25th anniversary will include moments from the past.

He retired from the NFL two years ago, ending a career in which he became the league’s winningest quarterback. He won nine ESPYs during his career.

Manning is also known for his humorous commercials and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”