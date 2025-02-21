Power 4 conference to hold football media days at Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting college football media days. The city hosts the Mountain West’s event every year and has hosted the Big 12 and Pac-12 media days.

Top QB prospects for 2025 NFL draft work out at UNLV

How will Raiders be affected by NFL’s salary cap increase?

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas is set to host another major college football conference media days event.

The Big Ten will hold its 2025 college football media days July 22 to 24 at Mandalay Bay.

The three-day event will feature top players and coaches from one of college football’s powerhouse conferences. Ohio State won the national championship in January and will have several players selected in the NFL draft.

The Big Ten Network will provide coverage of all three days of the event. Last year’s Big Ten media days were hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

UNLV has a tie to the conference. Former coach Barry Odom was hired by Purdue in December after guiding the Rebels to a 19-8 record in two seasons at the school. It was the first time in school history that UNLV went to two consecutive bowl games and was ranked nationally.

Also, the Rebels will play UCLA on Sept. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting college football media days. The city annually hosts the Mountain West’s event and has hosted the Big 12 and Pac-12 media days.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.