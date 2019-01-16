QB Jalen Hurts transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime against Georgia in the national title game after the 2017 season, then beat him out for the starting job heading into this past season and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In this Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) speaks to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks around Levi's Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Alabama's Jalen Hurts answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Alabama's Jalen Hurts (2) is seen on the bench with Tua Tagovailoa (13) head coach Nick Saban during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2)passes in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has decided to transfer to Oklahoma.

Hurts made the announcement Wednesday in a story in the Players’ Tribune . He will be available immediately as a graduate transfer.

Hurts was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime against Georgia in the national title game after the 2017 season, then beat him out for the starting job heading into this past season and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Hurts left Alabama with 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns passing and 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.

Hurts could have transferred earlier, but he stuck it out and rallied Alabama past Georgia in the SEC title game this past season after Tagovailoa was injured. As Oklahoma prepared to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had praise for Hurts.

“Could not be more impressed with Jalen Hurts, how he handled that just from afar,” Riley said. “Big fan of that kid and how that entire situation was managed.”

Oklahoma has a good history with transfer quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech before winning the Heisman at Oklahoma in 2017 and being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. Kyler Murray transferred from Texas A&M before winning the Heisman at Oklahoma this past season and choosing to declare early for the NFL draft.

Hurts should help Oklahoma smooth its transition from Murray at quarterback. Last year’s backup, Austin Kendall, is expected to transfer. Tanner Mordecai, a freshman last season, is the only quarterback currently on scholarship for the Sooners. Five-star recruit Spencer Rattler, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2019, is committed to the Sooners.