QB that Raiders could select No. 1 leads Indiana past Oregon

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is in line to be drafted by the Raiders with the No 1 pick in the NFL draft, led Indiana to a win in the Peach Bowl.

ATLANTA — With two rushing touchdowns, five passing touchdowns, three forced turnovers and a blocked kick, No. 1 Indiana’s domination of No. 5 Oregon was balanced and impressive.

The Hoosiers showed why they entered the College Football Playoff as the favorite to win the national championship.

Undefeated Indiana’s already impressive march through the CFP gained momentum as its dominant defense created three first-half touchdowns with turnovers, Fernando Mendoza threw five scoring passes and the Hoosiers overwhelmed Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Friday night.

Mendoza is in line to be drafted by the Raiders with the No 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Indiana (15-0, No. 1 CFP) will face No. 10 Miami on Jan. 19 in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Miami beat Mississippi 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Thursday night.

Indiana will try to give the Big Ten its third straight national title, following Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons. Few teams from any conference can compare with the Hoosiers’ season-long demonstration of balanced strong play.

Led by Mendoza and the defense, Indiana is making a case to be considered among the top teams in history.

Though Miami will be home for the national championship game, Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and Miami native, will enjoy a homecoming following an almost perfect game against Oregon. Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes and the five touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt and a 36-yarder to Charlie Becker.

“I thought he was incredible,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said of Mendoza. “He was great. I also thought our receivers made some great contested catches. He was on top of the game and his performance was a huge difference in this football game.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Mendoza “makes the right decisions. If he sees the coverage, he takes the ball where it needs to go.”

Kaelon Black ran for two touchdowns to lead the Indiana running game.

Oregon (13-2, No. 5 CFP) was doomed by the three first-half turnovers while also being short-handed by the absence of two of their top running backs.

The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime as the Ducks were held to nine rushing yards on 17 carries. Noah Whittington, who leads Oregon with 829 rushing yards, was held out with an undisclosed injury after Jordon Davison, who had rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, already was listed as out with a collarbone injury.

Backup running backs, including Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr, provided too little help for quarterback Dante Moore. Moore’s task against Indiana’s stifling defense would have been daunting even with all his weapons.

Indiana’s defense didn’t wait long to make an impact. On Oregon’s first snap, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds intercepted Moore’s pass intended for Malik Benson and returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown. Only 11 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers and their defense already had made a statement this would be a long night for Moore and the Oregon offense.

“It all started with Ponds’ pick-6,” Cignetti said. “We created some turnovers on defense and capitalized on offense and that was the story of the first half.”

Moore’s 19-yard scoring pass to tight end Jamari Johnson tied the game. The remainder of the half belonged to Indiana and its big-play defense.

After Mendoza’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. gave the Hoosiers the lead for good at 14-7, Indiana’s defense forced a turnover when Moore fumbled and Indiana recovered at the Oregon 3, setting up Black’s scoring run.

Moore lost a second fumble later in the second quarter when hit by Daniel Ndukwe and Mario Landino recovered at the Oregon 21. Mendoza’s first scoring pass to Sarratt gave the Hoosiers’ the 35-7 lead.

“The quarterback has to protect the football,” Moore said. “Oregon has a great defense and does a great job of disguising looks but the quarterback has to protect the football.”

Indiana extended its lead to 42-7 on Mendoza’s 13-yard scoring pass to E.J. Williams Jr.

Oregon finally answered. A 70-yard run by Hill set up a 2-yard scoring run by Harris.

Indiana’s special teams added a big play in the fourth quarter when Ndukwe’s blocked punt set up Mendoza’s second scoring pass to Sarratt.

Following their undefeated regular season, the Hoosiers have only gained momentum in the CFP. Indiana overwhelmed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal as Mendoza passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Honorary captains

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was an honorary captain for Indiana and watched the game from the Hoosiers’ sideline. Former Oregon and Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was the Ducks’ honorary captain.

Season sweep

Indiana completed a sweep of two games against Oregon this season. Defense played a lead role in each win. The Hoosiers took a 30-20 win at Oregon on Oct. 11 when Moore threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Indiana also dominates the stands

The game was a sellout and the red-clad Indiana fans were almost as dominant as the Hoosiers on the field. Indiana appeared to claim at least 80% of the 75,604 fans.

“I thought it was just the red sea but it was Indiana fans,” Moore said.

Added Cignetti: “There’s nothing like having a home semifinal game.”

Moore has no decision on returning

Moore said he has not decided if he will return for the 2026 season.

“I knew that question was coming,” Moore said. “… At the end of the day I don’t know my decision yet. I’m going to talk to coach Lanning and talk to my family and everybody.”